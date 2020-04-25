Covid-19: Centre approves pool testing, plasma therapy for Maharashtra

The Union has Friday approved the pool testing and plasma therapy for the treatment of Covid-19 disease in the State, said Health Minister Rajesh Tope.

According to a press release of the state government, Union Health Minister Dr had interaction with the Health Ministers and Health Secretaries of the States through video conferencing on Friday afternoon.

"Union Health Minister Dr gave approval to the pool testing and plasma therapy proposal of State government. During the interaction, Health Minister Rajesh Tope said that that the portable pulse oximeter and x-ray testing can help in early diagnosis of the corona patients that can help to curb the mortality rate due to Covid-19," the release reads.





The release further said that the State also suggested the re-use of the personal protection equipment (PPE) kits by disinfecting it.

18 more Covid-19 deaths and 394 new cases were reported in on Friday.

"The total count of cases in the State has climbed to 6,817," said the state Public Health Department. With 18 more deaths, the toll due to the infection has risen to 310.

With 1,752 new Covid-19 cases reported in the last twenty-four hours, the total number of cases in the country is at 23,452, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday.





Out of the total tally, 17,915 are active cases and 4,814 patients have been cured/discharged and migrated.

With 37 new deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the total number of deaths due to the deadly virus rises to 724 deaths.