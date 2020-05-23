Here are five signs of kidney disease that no one should not ignore

is a fearsome problem not just because of the need of regular dialysis to manage it but also because it seldom recovers. Kidney damage is often considered permanent and progressive and it is very difficult to control once it starts to progress.



Prevention is the best cure when it comes to kidney diseases and for that you need to understand how to detect it early on. Here are five signs that you must not ignore to keep your kidneys safe and healthy.

Blood in urine: It’s the first important symptom. Blood in urine often results from urinary infections or stones both of which can harm the kidneys but it can also arise from damage or injury to the kidney filter, a condition known as glomerulonephritis. Lastly blood in urine may also be a sign of if your age is above 35 years and you are a long-term smoker. Whatever be the cause, blood in urine should be reported to a urologist immediately and with a few simple tests such as a urine examination it should be possible to understand the reasons behind it.

Froth in Urine: Many people complain of excessive frothing in urine. In many cases this may be normal as there is a tendency of urine to froth but if you notice excessive frothing or an alteration in the odour of your urine then you need to get that investigated. Excessive frothing may result from urine infection but it may also result from leakage of protein in urine which again is a sign of damage to the filter of the kidneys.

Dark or muddy urine: It’s a sign of chronic renal damage. The problem is that some darkness or yellowing of urine is normal for everyone if you’ve been holding urine too long or not been drinking enough water. If you feel that the muddiness or darkness persists despite having a good amount of water then you should see a urologist with a urine test.

Pain in the lumbar region: Our kidneys are located in the back of the tummy just below the ribs on each side. Pain in this region, which is called the lumbar region, can be a sign of stone or Severe and sudden pain in this region that is associated with the feeling of vomiting and occasional burning in urine. Lumbar pain needs to be reviewed with a urologist and necessary treatment should be started.

Reduction in urine output: Our daily urine production in 24 hours is usually more than a litre. In case of dehydration or in cases of extreme sweating the urine output may reduce. A consistent reduction in the urine output is also a sign of worry and needs to be observed. If you notice a reduction in the urine output over days then you should increase the intake of water and see a urologist if the output is still low. A kidney function test may be useful to see if there is something to worry.

Kidney problems are difficult to detect in the early stages. If you are a diabetic or a hypertensive then you must take special care of your kidneys and watch out for these signs.

