Medicine delivery by drones to be piloted in 16 zones in Telangana: Scindia

-
ALSO READ
Just 5 forms and 4 types of fees: Govt eases rules to operate drones
Govt nod to permission-compliant drone operations in 166 more green zones
Will neutralise drones, UAVs near installations, says Indian Navy
Drone rules to give a fillip to manufacturing of unmanned aerial vehicles
China develops UAV with plateau ops capabilities, to deploy at LAC
-
Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiradtiya Scindia on Saturday said Medicines from the Sky' project under which drugs and vaccines are delivered using drones, will be taken up on a pilot basis in 16 green zones in Telangana and scaled up to the national level based on data.
Launching Medicines from the Sky' project here, Scindia said the new Drone Policy brought out by the NDA government at the Centre recently eased rules regarding drone operations in the country by reducing the number of forms that need to be filled to operate them from 25 to 5 and decreasing the types of fee charged from the operator from 72 to 4. Under the Green zone, no permission is needed to fly drones. Whereas permissions are needed in Yellow zone while Red Zones are no fly areas. In 16 Green Zones this 'Medicines from the Sky' project will be taken up. The data will be analyased for three months. We along with the Health Ministry, IT Ministry, state government and the Centre will together analyse the data and make model for the whole country. Today is a revolutionary day not only for Telangana but for the whole country, the minister said. Scindia said under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi the Drone Policy was envisaged. He further said an interactive aerospace map is being prepared. With the help of the map, various zones are being earmarked with the help of states. The Medicine from the Sky' is an initiative of Telangana in partnership with World Economic Forum, NITI Aayog, and HealthNet Global (Apollo Hospitals). The project was launched on experimental Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) drone flights for delivery of vaccines using the identified airspace of the Vikarabad district. Telangana Minister for IT and Industries KT Rama Rao requested the Union Minister to establish an Aviation University or Centre of excellence at Begumpet Airport in Hyderabad.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor