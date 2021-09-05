TN steps up surveillance at border after Kerala boy dies of Nipah

-
ALSO READ
Two health workers show symptoms of Nipah infection: Kerala Health Minister
Nipah virus: Central team rushed to Kerala after a 12-year-old boy dies
Tamil Nadu polls: Kamal Haasan to contest from Coimbatore South
Tamil Nadu elections: Congress allotted 25 seats in DMK-led alliance
DMK leader Stalin's son Udayanidhi to make his electoral debut in April
-
Tamil Nadu has stepped up fever surveillance at the borders after a 12-year-old boy from Kerala died due to Nipah on Sunday early morning.
State health minister, Ma Subramanian told IANS, "After we received the information about the boy who had passed away due to Nipah, we informed the senior health officials of nine districts sharing a border with Kerala to step up the fever surveillance."
The Minister also said that the state health department has shared information about Nipah virus to health officials across the state. He also said that the government has directed health officials to conduct fever clinics and camps on the borders. The state health department has also stepped up fever checking of all those who are reaching Tamil Nadu from Kerala by road.
Ma Subramanian said, "When Zika virus was reported in Kerala, we had held fever camps at the border areas to screen people coming from Kerala and will repeat the same this time around."
The minister also said that the Chennai International Airport has installed thermal scanning facilities and has put in place RT-PCR testing facility that can provide results in 13 minutes to check on the Covid-19 infection among international passengers.
There were reports of a new Covid-19 variant that was detected in South Africa and hence the Chennai international airport has stepped up thermal scanning and RT-PCR facilities.
State health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan has sent a message to all the district collectors and district health officials to be vigilant for preventing Nipah and Zika virus after Kerala reported a Nipah case with a 12-year-old boy succumbing to it due to the Nipah attack.
--IANS
aal/skp/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor