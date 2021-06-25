Over 230 Black Fungus deaths in Andhra Pradesh: Health dept data

-
Andhra Pradesh has so far reported 237 Black Fungus (mucormycosis) deaths, the Health Department data said on Friday.
In all, 3,148 mucormycosis cases were reported in the state, it said.
While 1,398 patients got cured, 1,513 are still undergoing treatment in various hospitals.
Chittoor, which has the highest number of Covid-19 deaths in the state, also topped in Black Fungus fatalities, accounting for 41.
Guntur district logged the highest number of 563 cases so far while West Godavari had the lowest 21.
SPS Nellore had only one mucormycosis fatality.
The data said 1,095 surgeries were performed for treatment of Black Fungus.
