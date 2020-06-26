All regular trains cancelled till August 12: Here's what you need to know

All regular mail, express and passenger services as well as suburban trains have been cancelled till August 12, the Railway Board said on Thursday

Source said the decision was taken keeping in mind the increasing number of cases in the country

All -- 12 pairs running on the Rajdhani routes since May 12 and 100 pairs operating since June 1 -- will continue

These trains also include popular ones like the Durontos, Sampark Krantis, Jan Shatabdis and Poorva Express

The limited special suburban trains that began recently in Mumbai to ferry essential services personnel identified by the local authorities will also continue to run, officials said

All tickets booked for the regular time-tabled trains for journey date from July 1, 2020 to August 12, 2020 also stand cancelled. Full refund will be generated, the Railway Board order stated

Passengers who booked from the railway counter will be eligible to apply for a refund from the date of the journey till six months. They will have a file a Ticket Deposit Receipt or TDR at the station.

Those who booked the tickets online, will get an automatic refund in their accounts

Indian Railways allowed booking of tickets at reservation counters, Common Service Centers (CSCs), and ticketing agents with effect from May 22

Earlier, Railways had cancelled all trains till June 30

Passenger train services have been suspended since March 22. It was only on May 16 that restricted services resumed in the country