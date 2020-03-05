JUST IN
Coronavirus: Railways asks all zones to take precautionary measures

It also directed the officials to inform the principal chief medical directors if a suspected case is identified in hospitals

Visitors wear protective masks in wake of the deadly novel coronavirus, at Government Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, Tuesday | PTI
The Indian Railways on Wednesday issued directives to all the zones to take precautionary measures to deal with COVID-19. The steps that zones should take include showcasing awareness materials prominently in local language, isolation of patients with fever, separate wards and medical staff, and also creation of isolation wards in railway hospitals. It also directed the officials to inform the principal chief medical directors if a suspected case is identified in hospitals.
First Published: Thu, March 05 2020. 01:50 IST

