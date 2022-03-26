Indian Railways cancels 222 trains today, diverts 19: Check full list here

-
The Indian Railways cancelled around 222 trains on Saturday, the IRCTC website showed, however, it mentioned no reason for cancellation of trains. The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) also said that around 54 trains were partially cancelled on Saturday.
The list of cancelled trains includes Nokaro STL City, Ratnagiri-Madgaon, HDB-NJP passenger special train, among others.
The cancelled trains were scheduled to travel between Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Assam, Maharashtra, Gujarat, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Karnataka, and Bihar.
The trains that have been cancelled by the Indian Railways are mentioned below:
00105, 03042, 03051, 03052, 03057, 03068, 03085, 03086, 03887, 03091, 03094, 03295, 03411, 03412, 03468, 03529, 03530, 03578, 03591, 03592, 04476, 04477, 04478, 04620, 04869, 33311, 33512, 33514, 33651, 33711, 33712, 33811, 33812, 33813, 33814, 33815, 34111, 34112, 34114, 34352, 34411, 34412, 34511, 34513, 34711, 34712, 34713, 34714, 34715, 34715, 34717, 34791, 34811, 34812, 34813, 34814, 34815, 34882, 34914, 34935, 34937, 34981, 04870, 05019, 05020, 05331, 05332, 05334 05363, 05364, 05366 05445, 05446, 05701 05702, 85717, 05718, 85750, 05751, 06545, 06546, 06595, 06596, 06919, 06920, 07329, 07330, 07347, 07348, 07367, 07368, 07377, 07378, 07795, 07796, 06131, 08132, 08303, 08304, 08437, 08438, 09110, 09113, 09440, 09444, 10101, 10102, 11302, 11311; 11312, 15709, 15710, 15811, 15812, 17303, 17304, 17325, 17326, 17391, 17392 17435, 17436, 18413, 18414, 20948, 37253, 37305, 37306, 37307, 37308, 37309, 37312, 37314, 37316, 37319, 37327, 37330, 37335, 37338, 37343, 37348, 37354, 37371, 37385, 37386 37411, 37412, 37415, 37416, 3752137522, 37611, 37614, 37657, 37658, 37731, 37732, 37741, 37742, 37743, 37781, 37782, 37783, 37785, 37786, 37811, 37812, 37814, 37912, 37925, 37927, 38382, 38304, 38306, 38402, 38404, 38408, 38702, 38703 38704, 38801, 38802 38803, 52542, 52545, 52546, 20949, 22627, 22628, 22884, 31191, 31311, 31312, 31411, 31412, 31414, 31511, 31512, 31514, 31612, 31712, 31721, 31741, 31871, 31812, 31911, 31912, 32211, 32212, 32213, 36033, 36034, 36811, 36812, 36813 36814 36854, 37211, 37212, 37213, 37214, 37216, 37246
Apart from this, the Railways rescheduled three trains, namely, 05510 (Jamalpur- Saharsa); 05727 (Katihar-Radjikapur); 13152 (Jammu Tawi-Kolkata).
The Indian Railways has diverted 19 trains on Saturday, names of which are mentioned here:
12562 (new Delhi-Jaynagar)
12572 (Anand Vihar terminal-Gorakhpur)
13005 (Amritsar-Howrah)
14266 (Dehradun-Varanasi)
15054 (Lucknow-Chhapra)
15115 (Chhapra-Delhi)
15273 (Raxaul-Anand Vihar)
04913 (Palwal-Ghaziabad)
05135 (Chhhapra-Aunrihar)
11013 (Lokmanyatilak- Coimbatore)
16591 (Hubli-Mysore)
16592 (Mysore-Hubli)
16731 (Palakkad-Tiruchendur)
16732 (Tiruchendur-Palakkad)
11014 (Coimbatore-Lokmanyatilak)
15274 (Anand Vihar Terminal-Raxaul)
15643 (Puri-Kamakhya)
16544 (Hubli-Yasvantpur)
