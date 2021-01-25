Indian Railways starts a new train between Mau and Delhi

-
The Indian Railways on Sunday started a special train from Delhi to Mau on a proposal from former IAS officer Arvind Kumar Sharma, who took voluntary retirement and was recently elected to the UP Legislative Council.
Railway Minister Piyush Goyal informed about the starting of the new train this in a tweet on Sunday.
In a Hindi tweet, Goyal said, "On the request of @AKSharmaBharat jee, Railway today started operation of a special train from Delhi to Mau. Along with the commencement of Covid vaccination, the operation of the train will help the people of the area and there will be a spurt in economic activities."
Thanking the minister on behalf of the people of Purvanchal in a Hindi tweet, Sharma said, "I thank Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi jee and Rail minister (Piyush) Goyal jee for starting the special train from Mau to Delhi today on the occasion of UP Sthaapnaa Divas. This will be of great help to us.
