Railway officials to be rated on freight volumes, train movement efficiency

In order to meet its ambitious targets of freight loading and earning, the Ministry of Railways has now included freight performance as a rating indicator in the appraisal of the employees of .

The Centre has modified the methodology for calculating appraisals for divisional officials of the national transporter for FY23, where 30 per cent weightage will be given to ‘group key performance indicators (KPIs)’ with scores based on the performance of the entire zone, Business Standard has learnt.

"Zonal and divisional earnings, freight loading, and efficiency in train movement will form a core part of these scores,” a senior Ministry of Railways official told Business Standard.



Currently, there are 17 railway zones and 68 divisions.

These scores are part of the annual performance appraisal report (APAR) of the Railways. The scores will be responsible for almost a third of an employee’s annual appraisals and will be given by the Railway Board’s efficiency and research directorate, an official order said.

The move is part of the to optimise its freight performance. The ministry has a short term target of 2000 million tonne (mt) by 2024 and wants to hit 3000 mt by 2030.

In the last financial year, the national transporter ferried over 1400 mt of goods and raw materials.

“We need a central point of focus for even the remotest employees. The problem with an institution as big as railways is that there is a sense of complacency which doesn’t allow divisional employees to think beyond their basic job. This will help align the personal ambitions of employees with the growth targets of railways,” the official quoted above said.

Another official said that there are concerns that the new appraisal policy may create a disproportionate advantage for zones and divisions that typically witness higher freight revenue, such as East Coast Railway and South East Central Railway.

Sources in the ministry indicated that the targets are not based on absolute growth, but proportional growth which are in line with the ministry’s own freight projections for the fiscals going forward, and the targets have been set keeping the scope, limitations, and infrastructural growth of each zone in mind.

While group performance metrics are not uncommon, especially in the private sector, a concern which is still looming is that freight performance and train operations are not fully in control of the zonal employees, which could result in uneven growth numbers between zones.

The overall freight growth against the ministry’s internal target in FY22 was 0.94 per cent, however, 7 out of 17 railway zones fell short of their targets. The biggest shortfall against the zonal target was of 14 per cent, while the highest growth against the target was of 6.6 per cent, creating a range of nearly 23 percentage points, indicating varied performance even in a year of growing freight volumes.

Seventyearly 70 per cent of the annual appraisals will continue to be based on the existing five-step method of self-assessment by the employee, followed by two rounds of assessments and rating by the reporting officer and two rounds of assessment of the reporting officers' rating and remarks by a reviewing officer.