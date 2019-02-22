Railways set to launch massive recruitment drive to fill up 131,000 posts

Indian Railways is set to come out with an "IndicativeNotice" on Saturday, initiating the process for filling up 131,000 vacancies. The national transporter had recently faced criticism over the timing of the announcement of these vacancies, as the expected to come out with a notification for Lok Sabha polls early next month.

The new set of job notification include recruitment of 100,000 staff in Level-1 (erstwhile Group-DCategories) for which online registration would open on March 12. The registration for remaining 30,000 will happen in three tranches. The eligible candidates for the first tranche of recruitments in Non-Technical Popular Categories can do registration of online applications from February 28. The posts included in these categories are junior clerk-cum-typist, accounts clerk-cum-Typist, trains clerk, commercial cum ticket clerk, traffic assistant, goods guard, senior commercial cum ticket clerk, senior clerk cum typist, Junior Account Assistant cum Typist, Commercial Apprentice and Station Master

The next tranche of recruitment will be available for online registration with effect from March 4 -- including posts in Paramedical categories like Staff Nurse, Health & Malaria Inspector, Pharmacist, ECG Technician, and Lab Superintendent.The third category will be open for candidates eligible for Ministerial and Isolated Categories like Stenographer, Chief Assistant and Junior Translator (Hindi), for which registration will be open on February 8.

Ministry of Railways is going to launch a massive recruitment drive to fill up its vacancies in various categories of posts which are essential for smooth and safe running of trains.

"On 23.02.2019, an IndicativeNotice will be published in Employment News on the forthcoming recruitments. Indian Railways has over 1.3 lakh vacancies in different departments which needed to be filled up," a government statement said on Friday.

There will be reservation for Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Other Backward Classes (OBC) (non creamy layer) and for the first time there will be reservation for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) candidates. Besides, there will be reservation of posts for Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD), Ex-Serviceman (ExSM). In addition to this, for Level-1 posts, there will reservation for Course Completed Act Apprentices (CCAA).The vacancies in the above categories, except Level-1, will be available on Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) websites, after opening of online registration for the respective category.The vacancies of Level-1 will be available on website of Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC). Applications for all post will be accepted online only.

Indian Railways is already in the process of recruiting over 1.5 lakhs candidates in various safety categories like Assistant Loco Pilot and Technicians, Safety Category posts of Operating Department and Technical Department such as Civil Engineering, Electrical, Mechanical, Signal & Telecommunication, in both the Level-1 and Supervisory Categories. This also includes over 10,000 recruitments in Railway Protection Force organization.

On January 23, Railways minister Piyush Goyal had said that Indian Railways has decided to recruit at least 230,000 people in the next two years. In 2018 only, Railway Recruitment Board conducted computerized tests to fill 127,278 vacancies — including 64,371 for assistant loco pilot (ALPs) and technician level and 62,907 vacancies in Level-1 (erstwhile Group ‘D’). Interestingly, these candidates along with those appeared for tests in 2016 to fill 18,252 vacancies are yet to join railways.