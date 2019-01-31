Interesting facts about the Budget every Indian should know

MORARJI DESAI holds the record of presenting the most budgets, at 10
INDIRA GANDHI is the only woman to have presented India's Union Budget
R K SHANMUKHAM CHETTY presented India's first budget on November 26, 1947
A customary Halwa ceremony is performed 10-12 days ahead of the Budget every year
MORARJI DESAI is the only finance minister to present a budget on his birthday on Feb 29, 1964 and 1968
In 1997-98, when I K Gujral's govt was on its way out, the Budget was passed without debate
P CHIDAMBARAM's 1997-98 Budget was termed as Dream Budget for lowering tax rates
YASHWANT SINHA changed the timing of Budget presentation to 11am from 5pm in 1999
Budget was presented on the last working day of Feb until 2016, but Jaitley changed it to Feb 1 in 2017
In 2017, the railway budget was presented with the Union budget breaking a 92-year-old practice