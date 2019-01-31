You are here: Home » Interim Budget 2019 » News

Budget session 2019 LIVE updates: Parliament to discuss Triple Talaq Bill

The Budget session is expected to be a stormy one, with Lok Sabha elections just around the corner. Catch LIVE updates on Budget 2019 session

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

The Budget session of Parliament is scheduled to begin today, a day before the Interim Budget 2019 will be presented by Finance Minister Piyush Goyal.

With the Lok Sabha elections around the corner, this year's Budget session is expected to be a stormy one. While the Opposition will seek to corner the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) -led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government on a range of issues, including Rafale, the problem of farmers and unemployment, the government is expected to push its legislative agenda that includes the Triple Talaq Bill and the citizenship (amendment) Bill.

The session will begin with President Ram Nath Kovind's address to the joint sitting of the two Houses. Apart from a vote of thanks to the President's address, the government's legislative agenda for the day includes replacing three ordinances with Bills. These include the triple talaq Bill, companies (Amendment) Bill and Medical Council (Amendment) Bill.


The Budget session will conclude on February 13.

