Interim Budget 2019: FM Piyush Goyal to start his Budget speech at 11 am

The Narendra Modi government will on Friday present the last Budget of its five-year tenure, with analysts expecting it to woo rural and urban middle-class voters with farm relief measures and tax cuts.

Finance Minister Piyush Goyal will at 11 am present the Budget in the absence of Arun Jaitley, who presented the previous five Union Budgets of the Modi government. Jaitley is currently in the United States for medical treatment.

Stung by Opposition victories in three state polls last month, and needing to call Lok Sabha elections by May, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is facing growing discontent over depressed farm incomes and doubts over whether his policies are creating enough jobs.





India’s unemployment rate rose to a 45-year high during 2017-18, according to National Sample Survey Office (NSSO) data that were not made public, Business Standard reported on Thursday. The assessment by the NSSO conducted between July 2017 and June 2018, showed that the unemployment rate stood at 6.1 per cent, the highest since 1972-73.





The Budget, which is interim and is likely to be followed by a full one in July, is expected to project economic growth of around 7.5 per cent for the next financial year, while expanding capital spending on railways, roads, ports by 7-8 per cent, and estimating an increase in revenue of about 15 per cent, according to a Reuters report.

But the main focus will be on the rural sector and the urban middle-class.





On Monday, Congress President Rahul Gandhi promised to provide the poor with a minimum income, should his party come power after the elections. The BJP has dismissed Gandhi's promise as an unaffordable gimmick.

Among the measures likely to be announced in for the farm sector are direct transfer of money to farmers like in the Telangana model of Rythu Bandhu, interest-free crop loan for those farmers who pay on time and zero premium for insurance of food grain crops.