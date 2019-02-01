Have mandate to continue reforms, moving towards New India by 2022: FM

Minister on Friday said the Modi-led government had the decisive mandate to continue structured reforms and it was moving towards realising a "New India by 2022".

Presenting the budget for 2019-20 in the Lok Sabha, Goyal said, "We are moving towards realising New India by 2022."



"We have got decisive mandate to continue structured reforms. We have reversed policy paralysis," he added.

Modi-led government's sixth and final budget before the polls due by May is an interim budget or a 'Vote on Account'.

Goyal stepped in as interim minister after had to fly to for medical treatment.

Goyal began the interim budget speech by wishing speedy recovery and good health.

Earlier, the Cabinet had approved the Interim Budget for 2019-20.

