JUST IN
You are here: Home » Interim Budget 2019 » News

Interim Budget: Rs 6,000 a year income support scheme for farmers announced
Business Standard

Rs 3 trillion recovered from corporate loan defaulters: FM in budget speech

'I hope other banks too would soon come out of PCA framework', said FM Piyush Goyal in his 2019 Interim Budget speech

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Finance Minister Piyush Goyal
Finance Minister Piyush Goyal | Photo: @ANI

Finance Minister Piyush Goyal Friday said Rs 3 trillion have been recovered from big corporate loan defaulters.

Presenting the Interim Budget for 2019-20 in the Lok Sabha, Goyal said, "We have stopped culture of phone banking".

He was referring to allegations of giving of "rampant loans over phone" during the UPA regime.

Goyal, stepped in as interim finance minister after Arun Jaitley had to fly to New York for medical treatment, further said Bank of India, Oriental Bank of Commerce and Bank of Maharashtra have been removed from the PCA (prompt corrective action) framework of the RBI.

"I hope other banks too would soon come out of PCA framework," he said.

The finance minister also said, "Our government had the guts to ask RBI to look at bad loans and present correct picture to nation".

He said the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code was helping in recovery of non-performing loans.

"Even big businessmen are now worried about loans," Goyal said.
First Published: Fri, February 01 2019. 11:45 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
Advertisements