Interim Budget session likely from January 31 to February 13: Govt sources

The budget session of Parliament is likely to be held from January 31 to Feb 13, and an interim budget is expected to be presented on February 1, government sources said Wednesday.
They said the Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs deliberated on the dates for the budget session at a meeting.
It is expected to be the last session of the current Lok Sabha as general elections are due in April-May.