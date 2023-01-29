10 students dead, 15 injured as boat capsizes in northwest Pakistan

-
At least 10 students of a religious seminary died on Sunday when their boat capsized in a lake in northwest Pakistan, according to officials.
The students, aged between seven and 14 years, of Madrassa Mirbash Khel were on an excursion trip when their boat capsized in the Tanda Dam lake in Kohat district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, officials said.
The rescue workers have recovered 10 bodies, they said.
Deputy Commissioner Kohat Furqan Ashraf said the boat was carrying 30 people and most of them were children.
He said 16 children were rescued and rushed to a nearby hospital.
The Pakistan Army's rescue teams have also reached the site of the incident where rescue operations are being carried out.
Caretaker Chief Minister KPK Azam Khan directed the local administration to provide emergency relief to the affected families.
First Published: Sun, January 29 2023. 17:36 IST
