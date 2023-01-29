JUST IN
Business Standard

10 students dead, 15 injured as boat capsizes in northwest Pakistan

The Pakistan Army's rescue teams have also reached the site of the incident where rescue operations are being carried out

Topics
Pakistan  | Accident

Press Trust of India  |  Peshawar 

boat accident in Pakistan
Photo: Twitter

At least 10 students of a religious seminary died on Sunday when their boat capsized in a lake in northwest Pakistan, according to officials.

The students, aged between seven and 14 years, of Madrassa Mirbash Khel were on an excursion trip when their boat capsized in the Tanda Dam lake in Kohat district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, officials said.

The rescue workers have recovered 10 bodies, they said.

Deputy Commissioner Kohat Furqan Ashraf said the boat was carrying 30 people and most of them were children.

He said 16 children were rescued and rushed to a nearby hospital.

The Pakistan Army's rescue teams have also reached the site of the incident where rescue operations are being carried out.

Caretaker Chief Minister KPK Azam Khan directed the local administration to provide emergency relief to the affected families.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sun, January 29 2023. 17:36 IST

`
