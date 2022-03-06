14 workers confirmed dead in China coal mine collapse

-
ALSO READ
Rs 20,353 cr undisclosed credits detected in Panama, Paradise leaks: Govt
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man Edition's India pricing revealed ahead of launch
At least 18 dead, 25 others injured in bus accident in southern Ecuador
SC dismisses PIL against taxing of interest on accident compensation
China cracks down on illegal quarries following coal mine accident
-
Fourteen workers who were trapped when a coal mine in southwest China collapsed 10 days ago had died, media reported Sunday.
A rescue operation finished Sunday noon after the bodies of the miners were retrieved, state-owned Xinhua News Agency said.
The workers were trapped after the roof of a shaft at Sanhe Shunxun coal mine in Guizhou province collapsed on Feb. 25.
The rescue operation was challenging because the roof caved in about 3 kilometers (1.9 miles) from the entrance of the mine, and the collapsed area was considerably large, media reported.
Further investigation into the cause of the accident was underway.
China's coal mines are among the world's deadliest, regularly suffering explosions and gas leaks despite repeated safety crackdowns.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU