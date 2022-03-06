Australian government confirms state funeral for Shane Warne

-
ALSO READ
Shane Warne changed the landscape of cricket by reviving leg-spin, says ICC
Eight great moments in the career of legspinner Shane Warne
Australian cricket legend Shane Warne passes away at 52
Great Southern Stand at Melbourne Cricket Ground to be renamed after Warne
Warne suggests big changes in England playing XI; tweet goes viral
-
Australian spin legend Shane Warne, who died of a suspected heart attack on Friday while holidaying in Thailand, will receive a state funeral, a government official confirmed on Sunday.
Australian MP Daniel Andrews, the Premier of Victoria, announced on Twitter that Warne's family has allowed the public to mourn with them.
"I've spoken with the Warne family again today and they have accepted my offer of a State Funeral to remember Shane," Andrews tweeted.
"It will be an opportunity for Victorians to pay tribute to his contribution to his sport, to our state and the country," he wrote, adding the details would be finalised in the coming days.
Thai police have initiated a probe into Warne's death and an autopsy is slated on Sunday before repatriation.
There has been an outpouring of tributes all over the world after the shocking death of the 52-year-old cricket icon.
Outside the Melbourne Cricket Ground's Shane Warne statue, fans have continued to lay floral tributes and other offerings.
It has been also announced by Andrews that MCG's Great Southern Stand -- where he took his hat-trick and his 700th Test wicket -- will be renamed the "SK Warne Stand", in a permanent tribute to the spin king from Victoria.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU