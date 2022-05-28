15 killed, 3 missing after torrential rains across southern China

-
ALSO READ
North Korea fires unidentified projectile toward sea: South Korea military
N Korea reports nearly 220,000 new Covid cases as Kim claims virus progress
Typhoon leaves 31 dead, many homes roofless in Philippines
South Korea's next leader Yeol faces escalating North's nuclear threat
Cyclone Asani intensifies in Bay of Bengal, unlikely to make landfall
-
At least 15 people have died in torrential rains across southern China, state media reported Saturday.
Eight died in two building collapses from landslides in Fujian province, near China's east coast, the official Xinhua News Agency said, citing the Wuping county information office.
Five others died and three were missing in Yunnan province, about 1,200 kilometers away in southwestern China, state broadcaster CCTV said in an online report.
Three children were swept away by floodwaters Friday in Xincheng country in the Guangxi region, authorities said.
Two died and one survived.
The storm damaged roads, bridges and telecommunications and power facilities in Yunnan's Qiubei county, which is about 130 kilometers north of the border with Vietnam.
In Fujian, five victims were found in a collapsed factory building and three others in a collapsed residential building on Friday, Xinhua said.
Heavy rain started Thursday evening in Wuping county, which is about 210 kilometers inland from the coastal city of Xiamen.
Video posted online showed streets flooded with muddy water and some roads partially washed away.
The storm damaged crops, cut power and destroyed 39 houses in the county, state media said.
More than 1,600 people were evacuated.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU