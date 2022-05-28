WHO says will begin Covid-19 vaccination drive in Afghanistan from June

The World Health Organization (WHO) announced that it will begin its Covid-19 vaccination campaign in from June.

According to the global health body, the campaign will cover 34 provinces and target more than 5 million people aged 18 years and above, TOLO News reported.

figures have revealed that as of May 22, a total of 6,118,557 vaccine doses against the virus have been administered in .

Since the onset of the pandemic in early 2020, the war-torn nation has reported a total of 179,835 confirmed cases of Covid-19 with 7,699 deaths.

