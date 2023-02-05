JUST IN
Pakistan's Shehbaz Sharif condoles demise of former PM Pervez Musharraf
Twitter sued by advisory firm for not paying $1.9 mn as Musk deal fees
Former Pakistan prez Pervez Musharraf passes away after prolonged illness
SpaceX may attempt Starship rocket launch in March, says Elon Musk
Nearly 200 soldiers freed in latest Russia-Ukraine prisoner swap: Officials
US trying to recover parts of Chinese spy balloon after shooting it down
Sri Lankan coal company requests over $12 million amid power cuts fear
Japan, Netherlands join US in cutting China's access semiconductor tech
Israelis protest PM Benjamin Netanyahu's proposed judicial overhaul plans
Wikimedia Foundation urges Pakistan to restore access to Wikipedia
You are here: Home » International » News » Others
Pervez Musharraf: The firebrand general who morphed into a non-starter neta
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

16 killed, 66 injured in multi-vehicle collision in China's Hunan: Report

At least 16 people were killed and 66 others injured after a multi-vehicle collisions occurred in central China's Hunan province, a media report said on Sunday

Topics
China | Death toll

Press Trust of India  |  Beijing 

China, China flag
Photo: Shutterstock

At least 16 people were killed and 66 others injured after a multi-vehicle collisions occurred in central China's Hunan province, a media report said on Sunday.

The accidents happened on Saturday evening when a total of 49 vehicles collided within 10 minutes on the Xuchang- Guangzhou Highway in the Hunan province's Changsha city, the state-run CGTN's news portal reported.

In the accident 16 people were killed and 66 others injured, said the report, quoting the local traffic police department.

All the injured people have been sent to hospitals, among them eight were seriously injured but are in a stable condition.

The Ministry of Emergency Management has sent a working team to the site to guide the handling of the accidents, the report said.

An investigation into the matter and the settlement of the aftermath are currently underway.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on China

First Published: Sun, February 05 2023. 18:17 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.