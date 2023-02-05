Former Pakistan prez Pervez Musharraf passes away after prolonged illness

-
ALSO READ
T20 World Cup 2022, Pakistan's road to final: Fortune favours the brave
World T20 2022: Can Rohit's Team India repeat the Dhoni magic of 2007
Asia Cup India vs Pakistan Highlights: All-round Pandya wins it for India
Asia Cup: Pant vs Karthik crisis for India, Pakistan suffer bowler shortage
IND vs PAK Asia Cup Highlights: Rizwan, Nawaz win a thriller for Pakistan
-
Former President of Pakistan, General Pervez Musharraf (Retd) passed away after a prolonged illness in a hospital in Dubai, reported Pakistan's Geo News.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Sun, February 05 2023. 11:44 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU