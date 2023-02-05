JUST IN
Business Standard

Former Pakistan prez Pervez Musharraf passes away after prolonged illness

Musharraf was sick for the past couple of months. He was 79 years old

Topics
Pervez Musharraf | Pakistan

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Photo: Shutterstock
Pervez Musharraf. Photo: Shutterstock

Former President of Pakistan, General Pervez Musharraf (Retd) passed away after a prolonged illness in a hospital in Dubai, reported Pakistan's Geo News.

Musharraf, 79, was suffering from amyloidosis, a rare disease caused by a build-up of an abnormal protein called amyloid in organs and tissues throughout the body, The Express Tribune reported.
.

The military ruler had been undergoing treatment at American Hospital Dubai, Geo News reported.

He assumed the post of Chief Executive after imposing martial law in the country in 1999 and served as the president of Pakistan from 2001 to 2008.
.

The former president's family moved from New Delhi to Karachi in 1947. He joined the Pakistan Army in 1964 and was a graduate of the Army Staff and Command College, Quetta.


First Published: Sun, February 05 2023. 11:44 IST

