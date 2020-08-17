17 shot, some feared dead in three Cincinnati shootings, police say

-
Police in Cincinnati said 17 people — including some likely fatalities — were shot at three separate locations early Sunday morning.
In one shooting alone in the city's Over-the-Rhine neighbourhood, 10 people were shot, with two possibly dead, Assistant Police Chief Paul Neudigate told news outlets. In the Walnut Hills neighbourhood, about a block away from the Harriet Beecher Stowe house, three people were shot.
And, in the Avondale neighbourhood, four people were shot, including two who police said might be dead. News outlets reported the shootings took place within 60 to 90 minutes of each other, but Neudigate said they “seem to be separate independent incidents but horrific and tragic.”
No suspect information was immediately available.
