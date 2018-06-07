1MDB scandal: Malaysia's central bank chief Muhammad Ibrahim steps down

-
ALSO READ
Malaysia bars ousted PM Najib Razak from leaving country over 1MDB scandal
Malaysia's new PM Mahathir tightens noose around ousted Najib over 1MDB
Malaysia's Mahathir sworn in as world's oldest leader after shock poll win
Malaysia's PM dissolves parliament paving way for toughest election yet
Malaysia: 92-yr old Mahathir ousts Najib; ends 60-yr rule by single party
Malaysia’s central bank governor has resigned, the prime minister said on Thursday, after claims the bank helped the previous regime cover debts linked to a financial scandal by purchasing government land.
Muhammad Ibrahim’s days had looked numbered since the new government, which came to power last month after a shock election win, disclosed the purchase made by Bank Negara Malaysia from Najib Razak’s government.
Former prime minister Najib, his family and cronies, are accused of looting billions of dollars from sovereign wealth fund 1MDB in an elaborate fraud that stretched from Switzerland to Los Angeles.
Announcing Muhammad’s resignation, Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said the Harvard-educated banker’s replacement had not yet been decided on and the king still needed to give his approval.
In late 2017, Najib’s government sold land in Kuala Lumpur for about 2 billion ringgit to the central bank according to the finance ministry.
The money raised by the sale was used “to service debt obligations of 1MDB”, the ministry said.
The central bank has insisted the purchase was “at fair value” and said it had given information on the matter to anti-corruption authorities for a review.
Muhammad, who had served with the central bank since 1984, was only two years into his term as governor which was due to end in 2021.
He had replaced Zeti Akhtar Aziz, a widely respected figure who served 16 years as central bank chief but had been at odds with Najib as corruption allegations mounted.