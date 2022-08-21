2 Russians, 1 Ukrainian arrested as alleged spies at Albania military plant

-
ALSO READ
US seeks to add India as 6th nation for NATO plus, says lawmaker Ro Khanna
Zelenskyy to attend NATO summit in Madrid from June 28 to 29: Report
Ukrainian President, NATO's secretary-general discuss aid for Kyiv
Sweden, Finland's decision to join NATO will make us more secure: Joe Biden
Kosovo border crisis an opportunity for Nato, EU to pressure Russia
-
Two Russians and a Ukrainian were arrested for alleged espionage at a military plant in southern Albania, the Albanian Defense Ministry said late Saturday.
The Russian man identified only as M.Z., 24, was detained after entering the plant's grounds in Gramsh, 80 kilometers south of the capital, Tirana, and taking photos, the ministry said in a statement.
Two military guards were injured by a neo-paralysing spray used by the Russian while resisting arrest, it said.
Another Russian woman, S.T., 33, and a Ukrainian man, F.A,. 25, were arrested outside the complex and their vehicle was blocked, the ministry said.
Three persons were accompanied by police which in cooperation with other institutions is investigating the case, the statement said, adding that military police, army intelligence police and civil and anti-terror police are coordinating on the case.
The two army guards injured by the spray were taken to a military hospital for medical care.
The Gramsh military plant opened in 1962 to produce AK-47, or Kalashnikov, rifles.
After the fall of communism in 1990 it stopped production and instead began to dismantle old Kalashnikovs and other small weapons. It also repairs other army weapons.
What pride for the military guards who neutralised three individuals suspected of espionage, Prime Minister Edi Rama wrote on Twitter, adding: Now let's wait for the full clarification of this event.
Albania, a NATO member since 2009, has strongly renounced Russia's invasion of Ukraine and has joined European Union and U.S. sanctions against Moscow.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU