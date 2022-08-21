36 killed, 145 others injured in rain spells across Pakistan in 24 hrs

-
ALSO READ
Flash flood kills at least 17 people in southern Iran, 55 rescued
282 killed, over 200 injured in rain-related incidents in Pakistan
91 killed due to rain-triggered floods in Yemen's rebel-held areas
Pak death toll from rains, flood reaches 320; PM visits Balochistan
Assam floods: 9 die in last 24 hours, CM Sarma holds review meeting
-
At least 36 people were killed and 145 others injured in heavy monsoon rain-triggered flash floods and other rain-related incidents during the last 24 hours in Pakistan, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said.
According to a report released by the NDMA, at least seven children and five women were among those who lost their lives in different rain-related incidents across the country, Xinhua news agency reported.
The country's southern Sindh province was the worst-hit region with 18 killed and 128 others injured, followed by northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province with 11 deaths, and eastern Punjab province with seven deaths, the NDMA added on Saturday evening.
The report said that 27,870 houses were destroyed in the country, with 10,860 fully destroyed and 17,010 partially destroyed.
The total death toll in Pakistan from this season's monsoon rains since mid-June has reached 728, including 156 women and 263 children, along with 1,291 others injured, the NDMA said.
Additionally, 116,771 houses, 129 bridges and 50 shops have been destroyed, it added.
Rescue and relief operations by the NDMA, other government organisations, volunteers, and non-government organisations are underway in the flood-hit areas.
Army troops reached affected areas in interior Sindh and its capital city Karachi with flood relief equipment, a statement by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the Pakistan Army, said on Saturday evening.
The army rescue teams have been carrying out dewatering operations and ration distribution in affected areas of Sindh, the ISPR said, adding that the reserve rescue teams are on high alert to meet any emergency in the wake of continuous rains and urban flooding in Karachi and interior Sindh.
--IANS
int/khz/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU