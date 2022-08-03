Ukrainian President, NATO's secretary-general discuss aid for Kyiv

-
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky held a phone conversation with Secretary-General of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Jens Stoltenberg to discuss assistance for Kiev.
At the talks, Zelensky on Tuesday informed Stoltenberg about the situation on the frontline in Ukraine and emphasised the importance for Kiev to get non-lethal military aid from NATO agreed upon during the alliance's 2022 Madrid summit, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the presidential press service.
Besides, Zelensky said that Ukraine is seeking to receive more heavy weapons from NATO member states.
The parties also discussed the resumption of grain exports from Ukraine via the Black Sea ports and the prospects of NATO's assistance in humanitarian demining in Ukraine.
At the NATO summit in the Spanish capital on June 29-30, the members of the alliance agreed to provide support for Ukraine in multiple areas, including secure communications, cyber defences and resilience, fuel, and medical supplies.
