Business Standard

20 injured in shooting at US art festival, suspect dead

IANS  |  Trenton (US) 

At least 20 people were injured early on Sunday when some gunmen opened fire at a crowd at a 24-hour art festival in Trenton, New Jersey, authorities said, adding one suspect was killed and another was taken into custody.

Among the injured is a 13-year-old, who is in extremely critical condition, CNN reported quoting the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office.

Police are investigating to determine if there were more suspects.

"Multiple weapons have been recovered," prosecutor Angelo Onofri said. "Twenty individuals were treated for a variety of gunshot wounds as well as other injuries."

First Published: Sun, June 17 2018. 21:52 IST

