256 dead, including 69 children, in Israel-Palestine hostilities, says UN

-
ALSO READ
Death toll in Gaza reaches 122 as Israel-Palestine conflict intensifies
Death toll in Gaza crosses 100; Israel hit by 3 rockets from Lebanon
Israel-Palestine conflict: Fuel shipments halted for Gaza power station
Failing peace: Here's why Gaza Strip is almost always mired in conflict
Israel-Gaza fighting will take time to end: PM Benjamin Netanyahu
-
The United Nations' casualty count from hostilities in Gaza, the West Bank and Israel on Wednesday showed 256 people dead - including 69 children and an Israeli soldier - and thousands of people injured.
The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said 219 Palestinians, including 63 children, were killed in Gaza. In the West Bank, 25 Palestinian deaths were tallied, including four children. Israeli sources reported 12 people killed, including two children and a soldier. Thousands of people are injured, mainly in the West Bank and in Gaza, Xinhua reported.
The hostilities shuttered six hospitals and nine primary healthcare centres in Gaza. Damage from a nearby airstrike halted Covid-19 testing at the Gaza Central Laboratory, the UN humanitarians reported. A non-governmental organization hospital stopped functioning because of fuel shortages.
Electric power in Gaza dropped, on average, to just three to four hours a day due to feeder line damage, OCHA said.
The World Food Programme reported giving out electronic vouchers to 74,000 people in Gaza as of Monday.
Humanitarian partners were assessing the damage to homes and prioritizing repair support.
The UN refugee agency for Palestinians, known as UNRWA, said it provides for the displaced in designated areas water, sanitation, hygiene services for the displaced and electric generators.
On Tuesday, the Israelis allowed several fuel trucks crossing through the Kerem Shalom to power electrical generators but held back additional humanitarian vehicles for security reasons.
On Wednesday, OCHA said the barred trucks carried cargo that included Covid-19 vaccines, first aid kits, medical disposables and drugs, including emergency medicines, fire extinguishers and fuel.
Given the high number of vulnerable people, there is great concern about the spread of Covid-19.
The world organization said Gaza crossings should be open for essential and humanitarian supplies, including fuel for basic services, supplies to curb the spread of Covid-19 and to ensure that those who need life-saving treatment can access such relief.
The humanitarian fund for the occupied Palestinian territories expects to soon release $14 million toward a response appeal to be announced by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Undersecretary-General Mark Lowcock, the UN chief's relief coordinator.
--IANS
int/pgh
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU