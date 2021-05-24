277 Palestinians killed in conflict with Israel, says Health ministry

-
Estimates show that 277 Palestinian residents died in the latest conflict escalation with Israel, Palestinian Health Minister Mai al-Kaila said on Sunday.
"From the first day of the barbaric aggression against our people in Jerusalem, the West Bank and the Gaza Strip, the number of martyrs [casualties] reached 277, including 70 children and 40 women. About 8,500 people were injured," the minister said at a press conference broadcast by Palestinian media, as quoted by Sputnik.
On Saturday, the United Nations Security Council had called for "full adherence to the ceasefire" that ended the 11-day conflict between Israel and Palestinian which claimed hundreds of lives and left many others injured.
In a statement, UNSC members "mourned the loss of civilian lives resulting from the violence" and "stressed the immediate need for humanitarian assistance to the Palestinian civilian population, particularly in Gaza".
The statement further said it was urgent to restore calm and reiterated the importance of achieving a comprehensive peace based on the vision of a region where two democratic states, Israel and Palestine, live side by side in peace with secure and recognised borders.
