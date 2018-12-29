JUST IN
Business Standard

3 Vietnamese tourists killed by roadside bomb near Giza pyramids in Egypt

More details are awaited on the same

AFP/PTI  |  Cairo 

Three Vietnamese holidaymakers and an Egyptian tour guide were killed on Friday when a roadside bomb blast hit their bus as it travelled close to the Giza pyramids outside Cairo, officials said.

A statement by Egypt's public prosecutor's office said 11 other tourists from Vietnam were wounded along with the Egyptian bus driver when the homemade device exploded at 6:15 pm (1645 GMT).
