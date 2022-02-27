368,000 Ukrainian refugees have fled the nation amid Russia invasion: UN

-
ALSO READ
Why did Russia invade Ukraine? FAQs about the ongoing conflict
Queen Elizabeth postpones diplomatic reception amid Ukraine conflict
Over 150,000 Ukrainians flee to the border seeking refuge amid crisis
Germany to supply Ukraine with 1,000 anti-tank weapons, 500 Stinger missile
Air India flights carrying 490 Indian evacuees from Ukraine land in Delhi
-
The United Nations' refugee agency says the latest count of Ukrainians arriving in neighbouring countries stands at 368,000 and continues to rise.
The update from the UN High Commissioner for Refugees on Sunday more than doubles its estimate a day ago, when it said at least 150,000 have fled Ukraine into Poland and other countries including Hungary and Romania.
Spokesman Chris Meizer said on Twitter that the line of cars at the Poland-Ukraine crossing stood at 14 km long (8.7 miles), and those fleeing - mostly women and children - had to endure long waits in freezing temperatures overnight.
Poland's government said Saturday that more than 100,000 Ukrainians had crossed the Polish-Ukrainian border in the past 48 hours alone.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU