Gas pipeline explodes in Ukraine's Kharkiv amid Russian invasion

An explosion on a occurred in Ukraine's eastern city of Kharkiv on Sunday, the government-run Ukrinform news agency reported.

As per sources from the Kharkiv Regional Civil-Military Administration, the Russian forces blew up a in the city's Danylivka district in the early morning, Xinhua reported citing Ukrinform news agency.

There is yet no second source confirming Russia's role in the blast.

