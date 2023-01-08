JUST IN
Iran's exports to S Arabia see rapid growth in 2022 amid detente: Report
5.3-magnitude earthquake hits province of Al Hoceima in northern Morocco

A 5.3-magnitude earthquake jolted the province of Al Hoceima in northern Morocco, the Moroccan Institute of Geophysics said

Topics
Morocco | Earthquake

IANS  |  Rabat 

Earthquake, quake
Representative image by Shutterstock

A 5.3-magnitude earthquake jolted the province of Al Hoceima in northern Morocco, the Moroccan Institute of Geophysics said in a statement.

The epicentre of the tremor was initially determined to be at the town of Nekkour, at a depth of 21 km, it added on Saturday.

No casualties have been reported so far, Xinhua news agency reported.

First Published: Sun, January 08 2023. 09:10 IST

