5.3-magnitude earthquake hits province of Al Hoceima in northern Morocco

A 5.3-magnitude jolted the province of Al Hoceima in northern Morocco, the Moroccan Institute of Geophysics said in a statement.

The epicentre of the tremor was initially determined to be at the town of Nekkour, at a depth of 21 km, it added on Saturday.

No casualties have been reported so far, Xinhua news agency reported.

