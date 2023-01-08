JUST IN
Chinese travelers rush to take advantage of reopening after Covid curbs
Quarter of Iraqi population beneath poverty line in 2022: Ministry
1 killed, 2 injured in shooting attack at oil and gas company in Iran

One person was killed and another two were injured in a shooting attack at an oil and gas company in the southwestern Iranian province of Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad

Topics
Iran | Shooting

IANS  |  Tehran 

Photo: Unsplash/ripster8
Photo: Unsplash/ripster8

One person was killed and another two were injured in a shooting attack at an oil and gas company in the southwestern Iranian province of Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad, Iran's official news agency IRNA reported.

The attack was carried out by an armed employee of Gachsaran Oil and Gas Producing Company in the county of Gachsaran, who broke into the company's chemical office and started shooting at the staff, the report added on Saturday.

The attacker was arrested by police as he was fleeing the scene, it said as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.

According to Naftonline news agency, the attacker was discontent with his relocation at the company and carried out the attack after a quarrel with his managers.

--IANS

int/khz/

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sun, January 08 2023. 08:12 IST

