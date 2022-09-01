5.5-magnitude earthquake hits south of Fiji Islands: US Geological Survey

-
-
An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.5 jolted south of the Fiji Islands at 9:45 p.m, the US Geological Survey said.
The earthquake took place on Wednesday, Xinhua news agency reported.
The epicentre, with a depth of 10 km, was initially determined to be at 21.5595 degrees south latitude and 175.5976 degrees east longitude.
