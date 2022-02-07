5 Pakistani soldiers killed in cross-border attack from Afghanistan

Five Pakistani soldiers were killed when terrorists from inside across the border opened fire on the troops, a military statement said.

The incident took place at the border area in Kurram district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the military's media wing Inter-Services Public Relations said in the statement on Sunday.

The Pakistani troops retaliated the attack "in a befitting manner", and as per intelligence reports, the terrorists have suffered heavy losses, Xinhua news agency quoted the ISPR statement as saying.

" strongly condemns the use of Afghan soil by terrorists for activities against Pakistan," it added.

--IANS

ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)