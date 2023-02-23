6.8 magnitude earthquake shakes Tajikistan near China border on Thursday

A 6.8 magnitude shook part of early Thursday near China's far western Xinjiang region.

It was 67 kilometers (41 miles) west of Murghob, and 20 kilometers (12 miles) deep, according to the US Geological Survey.

The area is remote and lightly populated.

Networks Center said the quake was 7.2 magnitude and 10 kilometers (6 miles) deep. Preliminary seismic measurements by different agencies often differ.

Further information was not immediately available.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)