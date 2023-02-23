6.8 magnitude earthquake shakes Tajikistan near China border on Thursday

-
ALSO READ
6.1 magnitude quake hits China's Xinjiang region, no casualties reported
UNHRC: Dutch group raise Uyghur issue, blames China for Xinjiang genocide
UN report on China indicates possible crimes against humanity in Xinjiang
Pak consulate brings up 'freedom' of Uyghur, Islamabad says account hacked
10 killed, 9 injured in apartment fire in northwest China's Xinjiang region
-
A 6.8 magnitude earthquake shook part of Tajikistan early Thursday near China's far western Xinjiang region.
It was 67 kilometers (41 miles) west of Murghob, Tajikistan and 20 kilometers (12 miles) deep, according to the US Geological Survey.
The area is remote and lightly populated.
China Earthquake Networks Center said the quake was 7.2 magnitude and 10 kilometers (6 miles) deep. Preliminary seismic measurements by different agencies often differ.
Further information was not immediately available.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Thu, February 23 2023. 08:43 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU