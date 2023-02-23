JUST IN
Ukraine urges nations to vote to preserve its territory in UN resolution
Business Standard

6.8 magnitude earthquake shakes Tajikistan near China border on Thursday

It was 67 kilometers (41 miles) west of Murghob, Tajikistan and 20 kilometers (12 miles) deep, according to the US Geological Survey; The area is remote and lightly populated

Topics
Earthquake | Tajikistan | China

AP  |  Beijing 

Earthquake, quake
Earthquake. Representative image by Shutterstock

A 6.8 magnitude earthquake shook part of Tajikistan early Thursday near China's far western Xinjiang region.

It was 67 kilometers (41 miles) west of Murghob, Tajikistan and 20 kilometers (12 miles) deep, according to the US Geological Survey.

The area is remote and lightly populated.

China Earthquake Networks Center said the quake was 7.2 magnitude and 10 kilometers (6 miles) deep. Preliminary seismic measurements by different agencies often differ.

Further information was not immediately available.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, February 23 2023. 08:43 IST

