JUST IN
Russian FM Lavrov to attend G20 Foreign Ministers' meet in India next month
China approves $700 mn loan to Pakistan: Finance Minister Ishaq Dar
India can achieve its goal of being carbon neutral much before 2070: IMF MD
Pak has to do more to ensure foundation for strong growth: IMF MD Georgieva
India remains 'bright spot' to contribute 15% of global growth in 2023: IMF
Necessary to include human rights issues in climate policies: NHRC
Pakistan Senator criticises former PTI govt for rise in terror attacks
Putin's craven lust for land & power will fail: Biden on Russia Ukraine war
Rupee expected to depreciate on worries over US Federal Reserve rate hikes
Russia wants to solve conflict with Ukraine peacefully: Vladimir Putin
You are here: Home » International » News » Others
NATO chief sees 'some signs' China could back Russia's war against Ukraine
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Amid debate on Ukraine conflict, India to host event on Gandhian philosophy

As the United Nations discusses the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, India said it will be hosting an event on the Gandhian thought and philosophy at the UN headquarters in New York on Thursday

Topics
United Nations | Russia Ukraine Conflict | India

Press Trust of India  |  Washington 

The UN and its agencies have been targeted by hackers before.
United Nations

As the United Nations discusses the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, India said it will be hosting an event on the Gandhian thought and philosophy at the UN headquarters in New York on Thursday.

To be organised jointly by the Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations and the University for Peace at Economic and Social Council Chamber, the event on Thursday evening is expected to be attended by diplomats from across the world.

On Friday, the UN Security Council is scheduled to hold a discussion on Ukraine.

Announcing the event in a tweet, India's Permanent Mission to the United Nations said, "Join us tomorrow at UN for a thought-provoking initiative on the centrality of Mission Life & sustainable development to Gandhian thought as part of the the India Roundtable series."

It also shared a quote by Gandhi: "In a gentle way, you can shake the world."

The announcement comes as the UN General Assembly held an Emergency Special Session on Ukraine.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the one-year mark of the Russian Federation's invasion of Ukraine stands as a grim milestone for the people of Ukraine and for the international community.

"The invasion is a violation of the United Nations Charter and international law and is having dramatic humanitarian and human rights consequences," he said.

"The position of the United Nations is unequivocal: We are committed to the sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity of Ukraine, within its internationally recognized borders," Guterres said.

Csaba Korosi, President of the General Assembly, said Wednesday marked the grim and first anniversary of the war in Ukraine, highlighting the despair, displacement, destruction and death that Europe has not seen in decades.

"No one can be complacent," Korosi said. He also assured all those suffering from the war's consequences that they have not been forgotten.

"This war will come to an end, and the time of reconstruction, reconciliation and transformation will come," Korosi said. "We know it will not be easy. We know the scars are deep. Culture, family bonds, sports, arts and the acknowledgement of the shared destiny of humanity will certainly help nations currently facing each other in the trenches."

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba introduced a draft resolution calling for just and lasting peace in his country. Calling this "a decisive moment to show support, unity and solidarity," he recalled standing in the assembly urging its member nations to prevent war days before Russia's February 24, 2022 invasion.

Ukraine exercised its legitimate right to self-defence, enshrined in the Charter as its people chose to fight for their lives. "Against all odds, we were able to stop the much stronger aggressor and kick him out of half of the newly occupied territory," he said, adding, "No one should be fooled by Russia's empty calls for negotiations."

In his remarks, Vassily A Nebenzia of Russia alleged that Ukraine is nothing more than a pawn. "While Moscow is ready for a diplomatic solution, its opponents have not recovered from the futile illusion that they could defeat a nuclear power," he said.

US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield said that President Vladimir Putin had chosen war in an assault on the United Nations that struck at the heart of its Charter. "On the one-year anniversary of this conflict, we will see where the nations of the world stand on peace in Ukraine," she said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on United Nations

First Published: Thu, February 23 2023. 08:24 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.