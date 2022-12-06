JUST IN
What's the future of Qatar's stadiums once the Fifa World Cup is over
Will expand temporary legal status for Haitians residing in country: US
North Korea military orders new artillery firings over South's drills
Sikh woman killed in 'targeted' shooting outside gas station in Canada
US sees nearly 4,200 daily Covid-19 hospitalisations amid winter surge
Ukraine's power system functioning despite Russian strikes, says PM
Amnesty International Canada says was target of China-sponsored hack
US 'containing' others, world should be multi-polar: Russian leader
US won't agree to 2022 patent waivers for Covid tests, treatments
Ethiopia receives 25,000 tons of food grain from Ukraine amid drought
You are here: Home » International » News » Others
China's Communist Party holds memorial meeting for ex-President Jiang Zemin
Business Standard

Beijing city relaxes Covid-19 test norms following widespread protests

For the first time in about two years, China's capital city Beijing relaxed its norms for coronavirus test requirements after unprecedented public protests

Topics
China | Beijing | Coronavirus Tests

Press Trust of India  |  Beijing 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

For the first time in about two years, China's capital city Beijing relaxed its norms for coronavirus test requirements on Tuesday after unprecedented public protests against President Xi Jinping's stringent zero-Covid policy rocked the country.

As per the new announcement, negative nucleic acid test results are no longer required to enter shopping malls, supermarkets, commercial buildings and residential compounds.

However, Beijing residents will still require a negative Covid-19 test taken within 48 hours to enter restaurants, schools, bars, internet cafes, indoor gaming stadiums, nursing homes, welfare facilities, hospitals and medical institutions.

The announcement was made ahead of the memorial meeting held here by the ruling Communist Party of China (CPC) for former President of the country Jiang Zemin who passed away on November 30.

Beijing continues to report a high number of Covid-19 cases. On Monday, the city reported 2,260 Covid infections.

The Chinese mainland on Monday reported 4,988 locally transmitted confirmed Covid-19 cases and 22,859 local asymptomatic infections, China's National Health Commission said on Tuesday.

Many Chinese cities, including Beijing and Shanghai, witnessed public protests against the government's zero-Covid policy leading to periodic lockdowns of the cities and the apartment complexes, confining people indoors for days on end.

Last week, China said it will take steps to minimise the impact of its draconian coronavirus lockdowns, amidst the public protests against the zero-Covid policy that evoked strong support from the UN, the US and other nations.

China's zero-Covid policy involves mass lockdowns, constant testing and quarantines even for people who are not infected.

China is the only major country still trying to stamp out transmission while other nations have relaxed restrictions and try to live with the coronavirus that has killed at least 6.6 million people and infected almost 650 million.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on China

First Published: Tue, December 06 2022. 11:24 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.