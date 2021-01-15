7,000 guards already deployed to Washington for inauguration, says General

-
ALSO READ
Thousands of armed Trump 'patriots' plotting to surround Capitol: Lawmaker
President Donald Trump concedes to Joe Biden, condemns US Capitol attack
Capitol violence result of Trump's 'contempt for democracy', says Biden
In wake of rampage, Washington seeks to secure Biden's inauguration
Joe Biden calls violence at US Capitol 'one of darkest days of nation'
-
The US National Guard already deployed about 7,000 members in order to support security during upcoming Joseph Biden and inauguration on January 20 and plans to triple this number closer to the event, the National Guard General Daniel Hokanson said.
"Right now we have approximately around 7,000 National Guard soldiers on the ground in support of federal lead agencies, and we are building to 21,000 for the upcoming inauguration," Hokanson during a security briefing with US Vice President Mike Pence on Thursday.
National Guard members are armed and equipped commensurate with the missions they were asked to do, he said.
Hokanson ensured that the National Guard members will provide security, communications, logistics, and coordination with all agencies.
On January 6, a group of President Donald Trump's supporters entered the Capitol to protest lawmakers certifying election slates from several US states the president claims are invalid and robbed him of election victory. The Trump supporters clashed with police and the incident resulted in five deaths, including that of a Capitol police officer and an Air Force veteran who was shot dead by police.
The inauguration takes place on a stage in front of the Capitol's West Front, allowing spectators to gather on an open mall that extends beyond the Washington monument.
Authorities expect Wednesday's crowd to be relatively small compared with past inaugurations due to the coronavirus pandemic.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU