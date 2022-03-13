7 Ukrainians die in Russian shelling of humanitarian convoy of refugees

Seven Ukrainian civilians, including a child, died when shelled a humanitarian convoy of refugees and forced them to turn back, Ukraine's Ministry of Defense said.

The seven were among hundreds of people who tried to flee the village of Peremoha, 20 kilometers (12 miles) northeast of Kyiv. An unknown number of people were wounded in the shelling, the report added.

Moscow has said it would establish humanitarian corridors out of conflict zones, but Ukrainian officials have accused of disrupting those paths and firing on civilians.

On Saturday, Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said just nine of 14 agreed-upon corridors were open on Saturday, and that about 13,000 people were evacuated on them around the country.

At least 2.5 million people have fled since the Russian invasion 17 days ago, according to the United Nations Refugee Agency.

