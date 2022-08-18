JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Others

Fed saw smaller hikes ahead to assess prior moves, show July minutes

Indian, Chinese troops to travel to Russia for joint military exercises
Business Standard

70 firefighters deployed after fire in London railway arch stops trains

Footage tweeted by the fire brigade showed large plumes of smoke coming from under the railway arch, which it said was "completely alight"

Topics
UK | London | Fire accident

Reuters 

London railway fire

Around 70 firefighters were tackling a fire in a railway arch in Southwark, London on Wednesday, prompting trains to the area to be halted and several buildings to be evacuated, the London Fire Brigade said.
.

Footage tweeted by the fire brigade showed large plumes of smoke coming from under the railway arch, which it said was “completely alight”.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Thu, August 18 2022. 00:14 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.