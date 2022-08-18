70 firefighters deployed after fire in London railway arch stops trains

Around 70 firefighters were tackling a fire in a railway arch in Southwark, on Wednesday, prompting trains to the area to be halted and several buildings to be evacuated, the Fire Brigade said.

Footage tweeted by the fire brigade showed large plumes of smoke coming from under the railway arch, which it said was “completely alight”.

