8 killed, 16 wounded in explosion in boiler room at Karachi factory

At least eight people have been killed and 16 others wounded in a blast inside a boiler room within a factory in New Karachi Industrial Area on Tuesday, police and local government officials said.
According to Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Moeenuddin, the incident took place inside an ice and cold storage factory, Geo News reported.
He said seven people were at work inside the factory when the blast occurred.
DSP Moeenuddin said that the building has been "destroyed" and nearby factories have also been considerably damaged. He said many people are likely buried underneath the factory's rubble.
Rescue officials at the site said that the roof of the building caved in after the blast.
Later, Karachi Administrator Laeeq Ahmed visited the hospital to inquire after those injured in the incident.
He said a rescue operation is underway.
