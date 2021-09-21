Afghan central bank allows merchants to withdraw $25,000 monthly

-
ALSO READ
Afghan central bank's $10 billion stash mostly out of Taliban's reach
Afghanistan: Taliban destroy statue of Shiite foe from 1990s civil war
Afghanistan's currency falls to record low; central bank chief flees Kabul
Afghanistan central banker sees currency drop, capital controls
India vs Afghanistan highlights: India 1 | 1 Afghanistan at full time
-
Afghanistan's central bank, Da Afghanistan Bank (DAB), has allowed merchants and owners of private companies to withdraw $25,000 from their bank accounts once in a month, a local TV channel reported.
Following the latest decision and announcement of DAB, the Afghan entrepreneurs could receive $25,000 or its afghani equivalent once in a month from their accounts from all banks across Afghanistan, Xinhua news agency quoted TOLO News as saying on Monday.
Reports of freezing Afghanistan's bank assets by the US as well as a halt of funds by the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) have recently fuelled concerns among Afghans.
On August 28, the DBA issued an order to all banks in the country, setting a temporary limit of withdrawals of $200 or 20,000 afghani for one customer every week.
Thousands of customers had waited in long lines to withdraw their savings since the Taliban's takeover of the country in August.
Meantime, local businessmen and members of the Afghan Chamber of Commerce told TOLO News that the cash allowed to be withdrawn was insufficient and they could do less with the amount.
They said in order to run their business they need enough money to withdraw from government-run and private banks.
--IANS
ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU