Afghan leaders arrive in Pakistan after Taliban captures Kabul

As the Taliban took control of Kabul, a delegation of the Afghan political leadership, including Speaker of the House of the People Mir Rehman Rehmani, arrived in Islamabad, a media report said.
In a tweet, Pakistan's Special Representative for Afghanistan Mohammad Sadiq said: "Just received a high-level Afghan political leadership delegation including Speaker Wolesi Jirga Mir Rehman Rehmani, Salahud din Rabbani, Mohammad Yunus Qanooni, Ustad Mohammad Karim Khalili, Ahmad Zia Massoud, Ahmad Wali Massoud, Abdul Latif Pedram, and Khalid Noor."
Matters of mutual interest will be discussed during the Afghan political leadership's visit, he added.
Meanwhile, the Foreign Office spokesperson said that Pakistan is closely following the situation unfolding in Afghanistan and extending assistance to facilitate visa or arrival of diplomatic community, media and others.
Foreign Office spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said in a statement that the Pakistan embassy in Kabul is extending necessary assistance to Pakistanis, Afghan nationals and the diplomatic and international community for consular work and coordination of PIA flights.
Moreover, a special inter-ministerial cell has been established in the Ministry of Interior to facilitate visa/arrival matters for diplomatic personnel, UN agencies, international organisations, media and others.
The spokesperson said Pakistan will continue to support efforts for political settlement.
Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that Pakistan and the international community are on the same page and want a solution of the Afghan conflict through a negotiated political settlement.
--IANS
san/ksk/
