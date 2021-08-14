Taliban capture Sharana, capital of Paktika province near Pakistan border

An Afghan lawmaker says the have captured the capital of the Paktika province bordering Pakistan.

Khalid Asad, a lawmaker from the eastern province, says the local capital, Sharana, fell to the insurgents on Saturday.

The have rapidly advanced across northern, western and southern in recent weeks and now control most of the country's provincial capitals. The are currently battling government forces some 11 kilometers (7 miles) south of the capital, Kabul.

Their lightning advance comes less than three weeks before the U.S. plans to withdraw the last of its forces.

