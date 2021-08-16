- Taliban takes over Kabul, president Ashraf Ghani flees the country
- Taliban triumphs: History turns full-circle in Afghanistan
- To keep Afghanistan connected, NATO to maintain operations at Kabul airport
- Afghan officials say Taliban enter outskirts of capital, Kabul
- Taliban at Kabul's door after eastern city falls, US evacuating embassy
- Taliban seize Jalalabad, cut off Afghan capital from east Kabul
- Foundational commitment to democracy basis of special India, US ties: Biden
- Biden authorises deployment of approximately 5,000 US troops to Afghanistan
- Donald Trump slams US Prez Joe Biden; accuses of failing Afghan policy
- Afghan crisis: As Taliban tighten their grip, Kabul airport only way out
Afghanistan crisis LIVE updates: Trump blames Biden for Taliban's victory
Afghanistan crisis LIVE upadates: India is gearing up to evacuate hundreds of its officials and citizens from Kabul
Taliban fighters poses for a photograph while raising their flag Taliban fighters raise their flag at the Ghazni provincial governor's house, in Ghazni, southeastern, Afghanistan. Photo: AP/PTI
Afghanistan crisis LIVE updates: Afghanistan’s Taliban insurgents entered Kabul on Sunday after virtually surrounding the city from all sides. Word of their arrival spread like wildfire, and the city panicked. There were traffic snarls everywhere, and people rushed home to stock up on essentials, withdrawing money from banks. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fled the country in the afternoon, as most western nations evacuated their embassies, or relocated them closer to the airport.
It was not yet clear where Ghani was headed or how power would be transferred following the militant Islamist group’s lighting sweep across Afghanistan that led back to the capital two decades after it was overthrown by US-led forces.
Meanwhile, India is gearing up to evacuate hundreds of its officials and citizens from Kabul. It is learnt that a fleet of C-17 Globemaster military transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force is kept on standby to undertake evacuation missions.
